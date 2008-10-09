EADS North America Delivers the DT35/DT45 Jet-Powered Aerial Target for US Army Operational Demo

EADS North America has delivered a complete jet-powered target drone system to the U.S. Army for operational evaluation in the training of missile defense crews against aerial threats.

The turnkey system, which was accepted by the Army at New Mexico's McGregor Range, consists of multiple subscale aerial targets, a Robonic catapult launcher and two ground control stations, as well as spares, support equipment and training.

"With the DT35 and DT45, the Army has access to highly capable, cost effective systems that meets its requirement for medium-speed aerial targets," said North America Chairman and CEO Ralph D. Crosby, Jr. "This builds on EADS North America's growing relationship with the U.S Army as we continue to ramp up our delivery of UH-72A Lakota Light Utility Helicopters for use in homeland security, medical evacuation, transportation and logistics missions across the country."

Both the DT35 and DT45 replicate a range of airborne threats in training scenarios for missile defense crews. They are twin-engine, jet-powered targets that are in continuous production for NATO and allied military forces, with an output capacity of up to 225 units annually. Both systems were developed and are produced by EADS' Defence and Security Division, which has a long experience in aerial target systems and currently offers four different types in seven variants to its worldwide customers.

Hundreds of flights have been performed to date, including allied air force operations for the training of Patriot surface-to-air missile crews. The DT45 has an operating speed of up to 450 kts., and its capabilities have grown with the recent qualification as a sea-skimming target. The DT35 operates at a speed of approximately 350 kts.

The U.S. Army's DT35/DT45 Operational Capabilities Demonstration System contract was awarded to Applied Geo Technologies Inc. (AGT), a tribally-chartered aerospace and defense services corporation of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, with corporate offices located in the Choctaw TechParc on reservation lands. EADS North America is a principal subcontractor and supplier to AGT.