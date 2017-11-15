Dubai Airshow 2017: Silver Fox looking at life extension

The Silver Fox battlefield UAV is being positioned for sale into overseas markets by manufacturer Raytheon as it looks to leverage the experience gained during operations with US Special Forces.

Utilised by SOCOM since 2004, the 13-year history demonstrates the systems endurance and capability in a competitive market, officials told Shephard at the Dubai Airshow.

The relevant export licenses were in the process of being ‘worked through’, it was revealed.

‘Any time we can say that US Special Forces are also using the product it is always a plus for us, the challenge is getting the licensing,’ said Anthony