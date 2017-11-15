Dubai Airshow 2017: Silver Fox looking at life extension
The Silver Fox battlefield UAV is being positioned for sale into overseas markets by manufacturer Raytheon as it looks to leverage the experience gained during operations with US Special Forces.
Utilised by SOCOM since 2004, the 13-year history demonstrates the systems endurance and capability in a competitive market, officials told Shephard at the Dubai Airshow.
The relevant export licenses were in the process of being ‘worked through’, it was revealed.
‘Any time we can say that US Special Forces are also using the product it is always a plus for us, the challenge is getting the licensing,’ said Anthony
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Dubai Airshow 2017 News
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: THAAD poised for further global interest
Weeks prior to the Dubai Airshow, the US congress approved a $15 billion prospective sale of THAAD ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems and support services …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Russian Aircraft Corporation prospecting for MiG 35 interest (video)
With dozens of regional and international customers already operating platforms such as the MiG-29, Russian Aircraft Corporation is hopeful that the newly developed MiG-35 will …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Not SOFt on C-130J
Lockheed Martin is positioning its C-130J-SOF export variant as the go-to aircraft for special operation forces helicopter and fixed-wing refuelling needs. Pushing hard on the …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Raytheon showcases missile defence (video)
As the Gulf region lurches from one security crisis to another, the need for missile defence is increasing as insurgent groups and states develop long-range …
-
Dubai Airshow 2017: Fury given engine endurance boost
Lockheed Martin's Fury UAS now boasts an endurance of 15 continuous flight hours owing to a newly integrated 1803 engine. Announcing the UAV engine upgrades …
-
Opinion: Learning the lessons of Gulf defence procurement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced at the Dubai Air Show that it is keen to acquire the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. This is the …