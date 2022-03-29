DSA 2022: Tactical UAV points way to Malaysian self-reliance

Deftech Unmanned Systems (UST) unveiled its indigenous Deftech Tactical UAV on 28 March, during the first day of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A company official told Shephard that the Deftech Tactical UAV was designed by Deftech UST to reduce reliance on foreign OEMs by using COTS components.

The Deftech Tactical UAV is housed in a composite body developed, designed and fabricated by Deftech UST. In addition, systems integration is also done in-house by the company.

‘We are trying to reduce as much of the cost of the UAV by avoiding dependence on foreign suppliers for its components and integration. The Tactical UAV is based on the experience we have in regard to the previous Aludra series of UAVs that we developed,’ said the official.

Malaysia is the initial target market. Deftech UST hopes that a lower cost, due to its indigenous nature and use of COTS materials, along with in-country integration of systems and data transmission, will make it an attractive buy for the Malaysian government.

The 3.28m-long Tactical UAV has a wingspan of 4.86m with an MTOW of 120kg and a 10kg payload. Its range is 100km and its endurance is 10h, with a cruise speed of 111km/h powered by a twin-cylinder 25hp piston engine.

The Tactical UAV has an operating altitude of 4,000ft.

A maiden flight for a prototype Tactical UAV is scheduled for mid-April, pending approval of the date by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia. After that, approval is expected of the data link frequency by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, which regulates operating frequency usage.

Further down the line is the possibility of converting the Tactical UAV into a VTOL UAV using an enlarged version of a VTOL system used by Deftech UST’s SR 10 UAV.

‘We can scale up the SR-10’s VTOL system and adapt it to the Tactical UAV if the client wants the Tactical UAV to be a VTOL UAV,’ said the Deftech UST official.