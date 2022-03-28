DSA 2022: Malaysian-made electric UAV goes on display

Russia claims to have inflicted first TB2 UAV loss on Ukraine
Images have surfaced purportedly showing a first Ukrainian TB2 UAV loss.
Malaysian company Mindmatics showcased its Helang UAV during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.
A working concept of Helang is already being operated by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) for border surveillance missions.
The UAV is a fully electric VTOL platform powered by a 50.4V solid-state lithium-ion battery. It operates with a two-person ground control station; Helang can also send data back to Mindmatic's Prima command centre.
Helang is 3.5m in length with a 1.9m wingspan and an MTOW of 22kg. It is capable of carrying a 1.18kg payload (an EO/IR 30x optical zoom camera and thermal imager, according to company literature distributed at DSA).
The UAV has a top speed of 110km/h, mission endurance of 4h and an operational radius of up to 150km if upgraded.
Images have surfaced purportedly showing a first Ukrainian TB2 UAV loss.
Russian forces in Syria have apparently combat-tested a redesigned version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition with a larger warhead.
The Military Uncrewed Systems Handbook Issue 30 is an international guide to the military UV industry and provides detailed information on air, ground and sea (surface & sub-sea) vehicles as well as subsystems.
Continued input from OEM Northrop Grumman will help ensure that the MQ-4C is ready to conduct ISR missions, says NAVAIR.
An AI-enabled interceptor UAV from MARSS is designed to engage up to three targets per sortie - will Saudi Arabia be the first to order it?
Could the Ukraine-Russia war be changing the once-held belief that TB2 strike UAVs are only effective in combat against adversaries with minimal air defence capabilities?