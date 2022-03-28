DSA 2022: Malaysian-made electric UAV goes on display

Malaysian company Mindmatics showcased its Helang UAV during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

A working concept of Helang is already being operated by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) for border surveillance missions.

The UAV is a fully electric VTOL platform powered by a 50.4V solid-state lithium-ion battery. It operates with a two-person ground control station; Helang can also send data back to Mindmatic's Prima command centre.

Helang is 3.5m in length with a 1.9m wingspan and an MTOW of 22kg. It is capable of carrying a 1.18kg payload (an EO/IR 30x optical zoom camera and thermal imager, according to company literature distributed at DSA).

The UAV has a top speed of 110km/h, mission endurance of 4h and an operational radius of up to 150km if upgraded.