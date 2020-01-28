DroneShield progresses on xTechSearch programme

DroneShield will advance to Phase III of the US Army’s Expeditionary Technology Search (xTechSearch) programme, the company announced on 27 January.

The company’s selection follows the programme’s Phase II evaluation round.

xTechSearch, sponsored by US Army's Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, enables the selected private sector companies to collaborate with the army to tackle critical modernisation challenges.

DroneShield’s artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms within its drone detection products are being evaluated under the programme.

Phase III will be held on 17-19 March at the 2020 Global Force Symposium & Exposition at Huntsville Alabama - an event that will include presentations from the army, Department of Defense (DoD) and industry related to the future of the army. There is a cash grant award associated with progressing to Phase III.

Oleg Vornik, CEO, DroneShield, said: ‘The US DoD continues to substantially ramp up its counter-UAS work, with the recently reported decision to appoint the US Army as the DoD's executive agent for its counter-UAS efforts.

‘We are pleased to progress into the next phase of the xTechSearch process, allowing DroneShield further engagement with the US Army's ecosystem, and growing our relationship with them towards their acquisition processes. This shortlisting continues to reinforce DroneShield’s proprietary technologies as market leading capabilities in the counter-UAS space globally.’

