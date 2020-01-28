DroneShield progresses on xTechSearch programme
DroneShield will advance to Phase III of the US Army’s Expeditionary Technology Search (xTechSearch) programme, the company announced on 27 January.
The company’s selection follows the programme’s Phase II evaluation round.
xTechSearch, sponsored by US Army's Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, enables the selected private sector companies to collaborate with the army to tackle critical modernisation challenges.
DroneShield’s artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms within its drone detection products are being evaluated under the programme.
Phase III will be held on 17-19 March at the 2020 Global Force Symposium & Exposition at Huntsville Alabama - an event that will include presentations from the army, Department of Defense (DoD) and industry related to the future of the army. There is a cash grant award associated with progressing to Phase III.
Oleg Vornik, CEO, DroneShield, said: ‘The US DoD continues to substantially ramp up its counter-UAS work, with the recently reported decision to appoint the US Army as the DoD's executive agent for its counter-UAS efforts.
‘We are pleased to progress into the next phase of the xTechSearch process, allowing DroneShield further engagement with the US Army's ecosystem, and growing our relationship with them towards their acquisition processes. This shortlisting continues to reinforce DroneShield’s proprietary technologies as market leading capabilities in the counter-UAS space globally.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.
-
US Army accelerates acquisition and field of company-level sUAS
The service has been using a Directed Requirement (DR) approach to speed up the deployment of a Medium Range Reconnaissance capability.
-
AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024
AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.
-
Australia’s air force aims its UAV fleet northwards
The Royal Australian Air Force is advancing its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities across three key programmes as it works with the likes of Boeing and Northrop Grumman to reshape Australia’s defence strategy.
-
FTUAS competitor trials were “very successful”, says US Army official
Prototypes from Griffon Aerospace and Textron Systems recently passed through MOSA conformance trials and flight tests.
-
Pentagon adds Replicator 2 to budget request with focus on C-sUAS capabilities
Funds for the second phase of this effort will be allocated in the US Department of Defense (DoD) FY2026 budget request.