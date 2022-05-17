DoD orders quadcopters with ‘Swiss Army knife’ operating system

XTEND announced during the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May that it is to supply hundreds of Wolverine quadcopter UAVs to the DoD.

Wolverine weighs under 3kg and has a top speed of 70km/h with a 4km line-of-sight range. It also can pick up objects weighing up to 2.50 kg.

XTEND also manufactures the Xtender tactical micro UAV for ISR missions that weighs less than 1.17kg and has a max speed of 16km/h.

Asked why the DoD has chosen XTEND systems, VP for business development Ido Bar-On told Shephard: ‘Our systems are 100% GPS