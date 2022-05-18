DGA missile test unit puts surveillance on a tether

Tethered UAV specialist Elistair has obtained a framework contract from the French defence procurement agency DGA to reinforce surveillance and observation at two of its missile and rocket ranges.

Elistair will provide its Orion 2 tethered UAV for installation at DGA Missile Test Unit sites (DGA EM and DGA EV).

Orion 2 will be used to ‘secure the impact zone and collect images needed for analysing land, air and coastal operations’, Elistair noted in a 17 May announcement.

It added that its tethered drones will ‘significantly extend’ the scope of surveillance for the DGA, as Orion 2 offers detection capacities over a 10km radius ‘even in poor weather conditions’.

Data from Shephard Defence Insight shows that Orion 2 can operate at 328ft altitude for 24h, with data transfer and anti-jamming protection via the tether.

Elistair CEO Guilhem de Marliave noted that Orion 2 has undergone ‘extensive work’ to comply with DGA information security requirements. He added that Orion 2 could be ‘a reference for tactical UAVs used for perimeter protection’.

The DGA Missile Test Unit conducts tests on weapon systems, strategic and tactical missiles, torpedoes and munitions for air, land, sea and submarine operations.