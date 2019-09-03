Delta Digital Video to provide data encoder for US Army Shadow

Textron Systems has awarded Delta Digital Video a contract to supply its Model 6805R HD/SD video encoder to contribute to the modernisation of the US Army’s RQ-7B Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle fleet.

It will be delivered for the fleet’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology modernisation of the Shadow, providing a rugged, compact, and low-power unit that is optimised for size, weight and power to meet the requirements of the Textron-built tactical UAS (TUAS).

The Model 6805R supports encoding of serial digital interface and composite video formats with resolutions up to 1080p, and multiplexes them with synchronous and asynchronous metadata and other system information for real-time transmission and recording.

It is fully compliant with MISB/STANAG/JITC standards, ensuring ease of integration with downstream processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) systems.

‘This programme pairs our compact, yet extremely powerful Model 6805R video encoder with an advanced TUAS,’ George Nelson, vice president and general manager of Delta Digital Video, said.

‘We are proud to take part in upgrading the US Army’s Shadow aircraft.’

The company’s rugged video encoders are designed for airborne, ground-mobile, and shipboard operations, and they serve to compress and multiplex sensor video, audio, and metadata for real-time, low latency transmission to remote ground stations and downstream PED systems.