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Defence Services Asia: CPMIEC realistic in UAS export market

14th April 2014 - 08:24 GMT | by Andrew White in Kuala Lumpur

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China National Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CPMIEC) is due to complete development of its WJ-600 surveillance/strike UAS this year but highlighted trade restrictions and budget constraints in the global market.

Speaking to Shephard at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, a CPMIEC spokesman described how WJ-600’s surveillance capability was already developed with the strike option due to be completed with live fire tests.

Unable to confirm whether the platform is operational with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the spokesman said WJ-600 would be available for export.

However, he warned that many governments were ‘hesitating’ when

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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