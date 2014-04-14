Defence Services Asia: CPMIEC realistic in UAS export market
China National Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CPMIEC) is due to complete development of its WJ-600 surveillance/strike UAS this year but highlighted trade restrictions and budget constraints in the global market.
Speaking to Shephard at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, a CPMIEC spokesman described how WJ-600’s surveillance capability was already developed with the strike option due to be completed with live fire tests.
Unable to confirm whether the platform is operational with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the spokesman said WJ-600 would be available for export.
However, he warned that many governments were ‘hesitating’ when
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