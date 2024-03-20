To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dedrone supplies CUAS systems to Ukraine and increases signal library

20th March 2024 - 17:25 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Virginia-based CUAS manufacturer Dedrone has signals for more than 200 drones. (Image: Dedrone)

Dedrone has announced a strategic expansion via 16 new governmental contracts as the US-based CUAS company continued to develop its drone countermeasure technologies.

Dedrone has announced the “closing of 16 new governmental contracts with global customers” in 2023, among which Ukraine received DroneDefender jammer rifles and “hundreds” of DedronePortable kits, a simplified version of the DedroneTactical counter-UAS system.

Shephardspoke with Mary-Lou Smulders, chief marketing officer and head of government affairs at the Virginia-based manufacturer of UAS-detection and countering solutions about Dedrone’s plans for 2024.

Smulders confirmed that “we have just delivered more of the same technology to Ukraine”, and the company would “continue to support the Ukrainian military on the frontline”. Dedrone was among one of the 15 inaugural signatories of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us