Dedrone supplies CUAS systems to Ukraine and increases signal library

Dedrone has announced the “closing of 16 new governmental contracts with global customers” in 2023, among which Ukraine received DroneDefender jammer rifles and “hundreds” of DedronePortable kits, a simplified version of the DedroneTactical counter-UAS system.

Shephardspoke with Mary-Lou Smulders, chief marketing officer and head of government affairs at the Virginia-based manufacturer of UAS-detection and countering solutions about Dedrone’s plans for 2024.

Smulders confirmed that “we have just delivered more of the same technology to Ukraine”, and the company would “continue to support the Ukrainian military on the frontline”. Dedrone was among one of the 15 inaugural signatories of the