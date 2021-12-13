Colombia set to receive two more Coelums

Boeing and RAAF validate ATS digital environment capabilities
Boeing and the RAAF have advanced the operational capabilities of the manufacturers Airpower Teaming System in a digital environment.
Two more Coelum UAVs manufactured by the Colombian Aeronautical Industry Corporation (CIAC) will be transferred to the Colombian Air Force (FAC) on 15 December, following the handover of the first such aircraft during the 2021 Expodefensa defence exhibition in Bogota on 29 November to 1 December.
Coelum is a domestically manufactured UAV designed for ISR missions or environmental monitoring of volcanic and riverine areas.
The UAV weighs 5.5kg including payload and is 1.3m in length. Equipped with a 40x zoom EO/IR camera, Coelum can operate day and night; during one test, the FAC reported a mission endurance of 95min.
Coelum …
Three-year extension continues maintenance and training support for the ScanEagle UAS in Australia.
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.
The much delayed Eurodrone Stage 2 development contract looks set for signature in 'the coming months,' according to Airbus.
Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.
GA-ASI wins extra work for Belgian SkyGuardians and will provide Gray Eagles to US Army.