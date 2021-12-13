To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Colombia set to receive two more Coelums

13th December 2021 - 13:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The Colombian Air Force is due to receive two more Coelum UAVs on 15 December. (Photo: FAC)

Domestic UAV production for the Colombian Air Force is firmly on the agenda.

Two more Coelum UAVs manufactured by the Colombian Aeronautical Industry Corporation (CIAC) will be transferred to the Colombian Air Force (FAC) on 15 December, following the handover of the first such aircraft during the 2021 Expodefensa defence exhibition in Bogota on 29 November to 1 December.

Coelum is a domestically manufactured UAV designed for ISR missions or environmental monitoring of volcanic and riverine areas.

The UAV weighs 5.5kg including payload and is 1.3m in length. Equipped with a 40x zoom EO/IR camera, Coelum can operate day and night; during one test, the FAC reported a mission endurance of 95min.

