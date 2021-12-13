Colombia set to receive two more Coelums

Two more Coelum UAVs manufactured by the Colombian Aeronautical Industry Corporation (CIAC) will be transferred to the Colombian Air Force (FAC) on 15 December, following the handover of the first such aircraft during the 2021 Expodefensa defence exhibition in Bogota on 29 November to 1 December.

Coelum is a domestically manufactured UAV designed for ISR missions or environmental monitoring of volcanic and riverine areas.

The UAV weighs 5.5kg including payload and is 1.3m in length. Equipped with a 40x zoom EO/IR camera, Coelum can operate day and night; during one test, the FAC reported a mission endurance of 95min.

Coelum …