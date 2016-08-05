Chinese unmanned boats to proliferate

China is expected to deploy increasing numbers of USVs for both civil and military use, if designs from the Research Institute of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Engineering at Shanghai University are anything to go by.

This institute, established in 2010, was the country’s first such dedicated faculty. It has progressively created the Jing Hai family of USVs, which have been deployed in as diverse places as the South China Sea and Antarctica.

In 2013, Jing Hai 1 assisted in oceanic and geological surveys of the Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea. Employing Beidou satellite navigation and collision