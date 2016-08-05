To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chinese unmanned boats to proliferate

5th August 2016 - 10:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

China is expected to deploy increasing numbers of USVs for both civil and military use, if designs from the Research Institute of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Engineering at Shanghai University are anything to go by.

This institute, established in 2010, was the country’s first such dedicated faculty. It has progressively created the Jing Hai family of USVs, which have been deployed in as diverse places as the South China Sea and Antarctica.

In 2013, Jing Hai 1 assisted in oceanic and geological surveys of the Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea. Employing Beidou satellite navigation and collision

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us