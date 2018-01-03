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China pushes boundaries with grand UAV ambitions

3rd January 2018 - 09:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

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The Wing Loong II, from the Chengdu Aircraft Design & Research Institute (CADI), recently successfully test-fired five air-to-ground missiles during a single sortie, signalling that the Chinese UCAV is ready for combat. 

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Gordon Arthur

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Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

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