ChandlerMay UAS delivers 300th tactical GCS to AAI

ChandlerMay's UAS Division recently delivered the 300th Ground Control Station (GCS) subsystem to AAI Corporation. ChandlerMay's UAS division builds major subsystems for the Army's One System Ground Control Station (OSGCS), which flies several Unmanned Air Systems including AAI's very successful Shadow TUAS (Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System).

The One System and its earlier variants are currently operational in several military deployments. The OSGCS major subsystems are built and preliminary testing is performed at ChandlerMay's facilities in Huntsville, AL, with final integration and testing performed by AAI before deployment to overseas bases. In addition to new production there is a dedicated facility at ChandlerMay currently doing reset and upgrade work on Ground Control Stations circulating back from operations.

AAI has logged more than 600,000 flight hours in support of the Shadow TUAS, and is expanding the GCS into other UAS platforms, including the US Army's new Extended Range/Multi-Purpose (ER/MP) Gray Eagle Unmanned Air System. Based on past performance and its success in the One System deployment, ChandlerMay was selected as a team member and GCS supplier for the Gray Eagle Unmanned Air System.

The Shadow Unmanned Air Vehicle along with the One System Ground Control Station is the preeminent and most successful tactical UAS in the Army's inventory today. The Shadow is designed to provide brigade commanders with accurate target acquisition, battle damage assessment and battle management capabilities. This system also saves lives by spotting ambushes and insurgents planting improvised explosive devices. The near real-time video imagery, day or night, fulfills its primary mission of reconnaissance and surveillance.

These GCS's utilize a wide range of ChandlerMay integration capabilities, including the latest in machine shop technology, cable fabrication and rugged systems packaging as well as the incorporation of high-end embedded VME and AdvancedTCA based workstations, video and communications products.

Source: ChandlerMay

