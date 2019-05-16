Sonardyne tech for Cellula Robotics UUV

Sonardyne’s navigation, positioning and communications technology will support a new, fuel cell-powered long-range unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) being designed by Cellula Robotics for the Canadian department of defence.

The UUV, called Solus-LR, is being designed to travel up to 2,000kms and stay submerged on multi-month missions, supported by an onboard fuel cell power pack. The UUV is being built for the Canadian Department of National Defence’s science and technology organisation, Defence Research and Development Canada.

Cellula Robotics has ordered one Sonardyne high-performance SPRINT-Nav subsea navigation instrument for the Solus-LR. SPRINT-Nav combines a SPRINT INS sensor, Syrinx 600 kHz DVL and a high accuracy intelligent pressure sensor in a single housing.

Cellula Robotics has also ordered a Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine system with optional marine robotics software feature pack, and an AvTrak 6 combined transponder and telemetry transceiver, which will be integrated into the UUV to enable it to be tracked, communicated with and controlled from the surface by operators.

Sea trials of the Solus-LR are expected to start in late 2019, and will run through early 2020.