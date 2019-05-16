Sonardyne tech for Cellula Robotics UUV
Sonardyne’s navigation, positioning and communications technology will support a new, fuel cell-powered long-range unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) being designed by Cellula Robotics for the Canadian department of defence.
The UUV, called Solus-LR, is being designed to travel up to 2,000kms and stay submerged on multi-month missions, supported by an onboard fuel cell power pack. The UUV is being built for the Canadian Department of National Defence’s science and technology organisation, Defence Research and Development Canada.
Cellula Robotics has ordered one Sonardyne high-performance SPRINT-Nav subsea navigation instrument for the Solus-LR. SPRINT-Nav combines a SPRINT INS sensor, Syrinx 600 kHz DVL and a high accuracy intelligent pressure sensor in a single housing.
Cellula Robotics has also ordered a Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine system with optional marine robotics software feature pack, and an AvTrak 6 combined transponder and telemetry transceiver, which will be integrated into the UUV to enable it to be tracked, communicated with and controlled from the surface by operators.
Sea trials of the Solus-LR are expected to start in late 2019, and will run through early 2020.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DSEI 2023: QinetiQ launches disposable UAS platform leveraging aerial target experience
The Jackdaw disposable UAS is set to be available from the mid-2020s and will have an iterative development roadmap with functionality and design updates over time.
-
Loitering munitions surge: new report reveals astonishing 525% market growth fueled by Russo-Ukrainian conflict
In a seismic shift driven by the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, the loitering munitions market is poised for an unprecedented 525% explosion in growth between 2020 and 2024, with annual spending set to exceed $600 million in the coming years, according to a new report.
-
DSEI 2023: UMS Skeldar and Marshall unveil containerised deployment system for V-200 UAS
UMS Skeldar and Marshall Land Systems are unveiling the Battlefield Deployable Uncrewed Aerial System (BDUAS) at DSEI, a complete package for transporting, maintaining and controlling a Skeldar V-200 UAV.
-
Ukraine approves artifiicial intelligence-enabled Saker drone for use in combat
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has greenlit the Saker Scout drone complex, featuring advanced AI-driven target detection and engagement capabilities, for combat deployment.
-
Turkish defence industry expands drone portfolio with new tactical UAVs
Turkish defence and aerospace company ESEN recently opened its doors to Turkish media and unveiled two brand new UAVs. The first is the Gokhun tactical …