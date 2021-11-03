CANDL lights up MUM-T demonstrations

Compact Airborne Networking Data Link (CANDL) unit. (Photo: Patria)

Patria engages with Finnish-German research project on cooperation between crewed aircraft and UAVs.

An ongoing joint Finnish-German manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) research project includes the Compact Airborne Networking Data Link (CANDL) wireless communication system from Patria, the Finnish company announced on 29 October.

Patria is participating as part of an industry team led by Airbus Defence and Space in Germany.

‘CANDL is designed for reliable and jamming resistant communication for applications requiring networking capabilities between multiple assets,’ Patria noted.

The software-defined radio data link system provides an 8Mbit/s data rate and secure C2 channel as well as digital HD video and voice transfer.

Already in Q4 2021, the Finnish and German militaries have conducted MUM-T test and demonstration flights with CANDL.

Jouni Wirtavuori, international sales director in the Systems Business Unit at Patria, said the company first supplied CANDL data link terminals to Airbus in 2017 ‘for MUM-T related capabilities and scenarios to enable data transfer between manned and unmanned aerial platforms as well as related ground systems’.

He added: ‘CANDL’s unique combination of reliable and networking communication enables LVC-based training… for future training needs and requirements.’