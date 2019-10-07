Camcopter completes Norwegian SAR demo

Schiebel has completed a shipboard demonstration of its Camcopter S-100 unmanned helicopter for the Norwegian coast guard.

Showcasing the unmanned aerial vehicle’s ability to support search and rescue missions, the demonstration was carried out onboard KV Svalbard icebreaker/offshore patrol vessel from 16 to 27 September 2019.

During this, Camcopter and a Sea King helicopter worked together to carry out a teamed ‘man overboard’ simulated mission.

The dummy was found by the UAV that was equipped with the Overwatch Imaging PT-8 Oceanwatch wide-area maritime surveillance payload, the L3 Harris Wescam MX-10 electro-optical/infrared camera, and a Schiebel-designed harpoon system.

The images were transmitted in real time to the operational room onboard the KV Svalbard and a local land-based control centre via the Radionor’s maritime broadband radio link, at which point it was disseminated via the internet and broadcast to a joint rescue centre.

The manned helicopter then retrieved the dummy from the water to the deck of the KV Svalbard.

‘This successful search and rescue trial is another great example of Schiebel continuously staying ahead of the curve,’ Hans Georg Schiebel, chairman of Schiebel, said.

‘Especially for maritime search and rescue missions, the capabilities of the S-100 convince customers, given its compact size and it being able to scan vast areas for small objects.’