Brazil orders V-Bat

Poland accelerates UAV plans but must look abroad for assistance
Polish ambitions are clear as the country seeks to bolster its UAV capabilities, although help from foreign companies will be essential.
Brazil is to receive an undisclosed number of V-Bat 128 UAVs for border surveillance, security and environmental monitoring missions, manufacturer Shield AI (formerly Martin UAV) confirmed on 7 February.
The UAVs are being provided by Brazilian company VSK Tactical via a reseller and facilitator (Contingent Global).
The contract was signed at Shield AI’s V-Bat manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas on 21 January. Shield AI and VSK Tactical expect to complete V-Bat demonstrations later in 2022 on land and sea for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.
The long-endurance (11h) V-Bat 128 is powered by a single ducted thrust-vectored fan. It is a VTOL rotary-wing platform that rotates and operates as a fixed-wing aircraft when airborne.
Shield AI noted that the UAV can be transported via pickup truck or inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, ‘significantly reducing the total cost of capability’.
Polish ambitions are clear as the country seeks to bolster its UAV capabilities, although help from foreign companies will be essential.
A development and manufacturing deal is imminent between OCCAR and Airbus for Eurodrone ISTAR UASs.
A team funded by the French defence innovation organisation AID is looking to improve the stealth capabilities and mission performance of drones that mimic birds and insects.
The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.
General Atomics and US Army demonstrated the advanced data link capability of the Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS in a recent ground test.
Unit price figures from Shephard indicate that Uzbekistan will receive about 40 RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs under the FMS programme.