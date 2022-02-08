Brazil orders V-Bat

Rendering of V-Bat 128 flying over the Amazon. (Image: Shield AI)

Demonstrations will be held this year of the V-Bat 128 for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.

Brazil is to receive an undisclosed number of V-Bat 128 UAVs for border surveillance, security and environmental monitoring missions, manufacturer Shield AI (formerly Martin UAV) confirmed on 7 February.

The UAVs are being provided by Brazilian company VSK Tactical via a reseller and facilitator (Contingent Global).

The contract was signed at Shield AI’s V-Bat manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas on 21 January. Shield AI and VSK Tactical expect to complete V-Bat demonstrations later in 2022 on land and sea for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.

The long-endurance (11h) V-Bat 128 is powered by a single ducted thrust-vectored fan. It is a VTOL rotary-wing platform that rotates and operates as a fixed-wing aircraft when airborne.

Shield AI noted that the UAV can be transported via pickup truck or inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, ‘significantly reducing the total cost of capability’.