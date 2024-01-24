Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX

Turkish drone maker Baykar has showcased its Bayraktar TB3 combat UAS at the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) in the UAE, marking the first international debut of the platform.

By exhibiting the UAS at the Emirati trade fair, Baykar has signalled its intention to export the new platform once serial production begins.

Baykar announced the TB3 project in late 2020 as a development of the TB2 which would be capable of landing and taking off from an LHD Anadolu carrier. It has been widely rumoured that the TB3 would have a higher payload capacity than the