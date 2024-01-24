To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX

24th January 2024 - 15:14 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The TB3 will have an extended endurance and a larger payload capacity than the TB2. (Photo: Baykar)

Baykar has debuted its Bayraktar TB3 combat drone at UMEX in the UAE, presenting potential armament options, including Emirati EDGE weapon systems.

Turkish drone maker Baykar has showcased its Bayraktar TB3 combat UAS at the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) in the UAE, marking the first international debut of the platform.

By exhibiting the UAS at the Emirati trade fair, Baykar has signalled its intention to export the new platform once serial production begins.

Baykar announced the TB3 project in late 2020 as a development of the TB2 which would be capable of landing and taking off from an LHD Anadolu carrier. It has been widely rumoured that the TB3 would have a higher payload capacity than the

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

