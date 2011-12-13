Avenger set for Afghanistan deployment

The USAF has released a special notice outlining its intention to deploy the Predator C Avenger UAS to Afghanistan.

Released by Air Force Materiel Command on 9 December, the notice justified why the system is needed in theatre and revealed that the original intent to acquire the platform had been decided on 5 July.

The platform will be used as a test vehicle to develop ‘next generation’ UAS sensors, weapons, and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to ensure ‘a quick, smooth and efficient fielding of these advanced capabilities to the area of operations’, the notice read. Because General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems