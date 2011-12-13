Avenger set for Afghanistan deployment
The USAF has released a special notice outlining its intention to deploy the Predator C Avenger UAS to Afghanistan.
Released by Air Force Materiel Command on 9 December, the notice justified why the system is needed in theatre and revealed that the original intent to acquire the platform had been decided on 5 July.
The platform will be used as a test vehicle to develop ‘next generation’ UAS sensors, weapons, and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to ensure ‘a quick, smooth and efficient fielding of these advanced capabilities to the area of operations’, the notice read. Because General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Pentagon to focus on acquisition and development of UAV and missile capabilities
Information and communication systems for ground troops are also likely to receive the DoD's attention in the coming years.
-
Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels
USVs linked up with a destroyer and the International Maritime Security Construct in an early January exercise.
-
General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots
A GA-ASI-owned Avenger UAS was paired with a digital twin aircraft to conduct live, virtual, and constructive combat missions autonomously.
-
UK orders micro-UAS from Elbit
The Elbit Magni-X quadcopter is already in service with other armed forces.