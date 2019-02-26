To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Avalon 2019: Kelpie chases service role in Australia

26th February 2019 - 07:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne

The Kelpie multirole UGV, unveiled on 25 February at the Avalon Air Show, is expected to reach production standard in 2020. It will be developed for both military and commercial roles.

Kelpie was built by Australian company AOS in collaboration with Australian Army special forces and the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision, with funding from the Royal Australian Air Force’s Plan Jericho programme.

The platform displayed, which has undergone extensive trials, is based on a Chinese all-terrain vehicle, but the next stage of development will use a Sidewinder off-road buggy from West Australian company Edge Products.

The current chassis

