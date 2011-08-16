AUVSI: US services decide on early buy of Integrator
Col Jim Rector, Program Manager PMA-263, Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems took the opportunity of Unmanned Systems North America to provide an update on what has happened with the Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS) programme since the contract award last year.
To avoid confusion the PMA has adopted the use of the designation RQ-21A to differentiate the system from the commercial Integrator that Insitu already has available. 'What's important for RQ-21A is that it has to be expeditionary,' Rector stated. He added that it has to be integrated in to the ship systems, but also easily taken ashore with units.
Five months after contract award the programme office conducted an operational assessment of the existing Integrator system at Yuma Proving ground. Rector said the objective was to derisk the programme going forward and to look whether the system at its current level of maturity had some utility.
As a result of the assessment the US Marine Corps (USMC) and the US Navy decided to go forward with an early operational capability buy of two systems each consisting of four air vehicles a piece. The USMC plans to use its systems to augment training efforts.
Deliveries are currently under way and the USMC expects to use the systems next month to augment the Mojave Viper pre-deployment exercise at the 29 Palms training facility in California. However, Rector said there were currently no plans for the marine corps elements deploying to Afghanistan after Mojave Viper to take Integrator with them. Although he added that commanders might elect to take the system with them if they saw a gap in ISR requirements.
Returning to the programme of record Rector said that RQ-21A had passed its preliminary design review last month and that it was expected to move on to a critical design review in December.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DSEI 2023: Irish company Reamda develops upgradeable dual-use Casur UGV
Reamda is designing a new SWAT version of its Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.
-
DSEI 2023: Greensea unites business units to to create underwater robotics powerhouse
Greensea Systems, a company focused on software for underwater systems, announced its transformation into a larger business after uniting its former subsidiaries Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Armach Robotics into a new entity.
-
DSEI 2023: QinetiQ launches disposable UAS platform leveraging aerial target experience
The Jackdaw disposable UAS is set to be available from the mid-2020s and will have an iterative development roadmap with functionality and design updates over time.
-
Loitering munitions surge: new report reveals astonishing 525% market growth fueled by Russo-Ukrainian conflict
In a seismic shift driven by the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, the loitering munitions market is poised for an unprecedented 525% explosion in growth between 2020 and 2024, with annual spending set to exceed $600 million in the coming years, according to a new report.