AUVSI Israel: IDF outlines SkyRider roadmap

The IDF is looking at ways to advance its SkyRider UAV to make it suitable for future missions, officials have revealed.

Maj Manahem Landau, MoD Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) told the AUVSI Israel in Tel Aviv on 20 March that the army is currently working on the Block 10 variant of the system, and aims to deploy it by the end of this year.

The next system, based on the Elbit Skylark I LE, needs to accumulate heavier payloads, Landau said, as well as a larger and more useful load of 1.6KG; beyond line of sight capability