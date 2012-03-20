AUVSI Israel: IDF outlines SkyRider roadmap
The IDF is looking at ways to advance its SkyRider UAV to make it suitable for future missions, officials have revealed.
Maj Manahem Landau, MoD Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) told the AUVSI Israel in Tel Aviv on 20 March that the army is currently working on the Block 10 variant of the system, and aims to deploy it by the end of this year.
The next system, based on the Elbit Skylark I LE, needs to accumulate heavier payloads, Landau said, as well as a larger and more useful load of 1.6KG; beyond line of sight capability
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
How Russia is ramping up efforts to counter drones in Ukraine
Russian forces in Ukraine have been employing multifaceted strategies to counteract drones, as a past reliance on large-scale electronic warfare has shifted towards diverse, localised countermeasures.
-
US Navy foresees an uncrewed future for its surface and underwater fleet
The service has been conducting various procurement and development efforts to integrate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into its inventory.
-
Tekever unveils new swarm-controlling UAS
Tekever has manufactured the AR3, AR4 and AR5 UAS with all systems sharing common electronics and software architecture, which has enabled the reuse of ground segment elements within the new ARX UAS.
-
Ready for the race: Air separation drone swarms vs. air defence systems
As the dynamics of aerial combat rapidly evolve, Chinese scientists have engineered a sophisticated air separation drone model that can fragment into up to six drones, each capable of executing distinct battlefield roles and challenging the efficacy of current anti-drone defences such as the UK’s Dragonfire laser system.
-
Israel’s MALE UAVs ‘must adapt’ to Iranian-made air defences
Advancements in air defence technologies have begun to reshape aerial combat dynamics in the Middle East, as illustrated by recent events involving the Israeli Air Force and Hezbollah.
-
Hundreds more UAS sent to Ukraine forces with thousands more on the way
Both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war have been using UAS for effective low-cost attacks, as well as impactful web and social media footage. Thousands more have now been committed to Ukrainian forces.