AUVSI Israel: Fresh future for UXVs

An Israeli official has said that the MoD’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) is already looking into the future of 'UXVs' for military operations, it has emerged today.

RADM Ophir Shoham, head of the DDR&D for the Israeli MoD, said at the AUVSI conference in Tel Aviv on 20 March that UXVs, or systems made of modular parts utilised on a requirement basis, will be a future area of interest for Israel.

'The DDR&D invests quite a lot in generic technology; “building blocks” for unmanned systems,' Shoham explained. 'UXVs will take an important role in the future battlefield