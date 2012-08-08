AUVSI 2012: Insitu continues with Integrator and Scan Eagle successes
Insitu is continuing to find success with both its Integrator and Scan Eagle systems with a number of new customers being announced this year. The USMC version of the Integrator, the RQ-21A, also completed its first flight on 28 July.
A number of new customers will begin operating the Scan Eagle aboard their naval vessels this year. The UAV has already been integrated aboard a Dutch navy vessel, HMNLS Rotterdam, which will deploy to the Persian Gulf later this year.
Curt Chesnutt, SVP Scan Eagle Programs, added that the aircraft would also begin trials aboard UK and Australian ships later
