To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUVSI 2012: Insitu continues with Integrator and Scan Eagle successes

8th August 2012 - 01:20 GMT | by Darren Lake in Las Vegas

RSS

Insitu is continuing to find success with both its Integrator and Scan Eagle systems with a number of new customers being announced this year. The USMC version of the Integrator, the RQ-21A, also completed its first flight on 28 July.

A number of new customers will begin operating the Scan Eagle aboard their naval vessels this year. The UAV has already been integrated aboard a Dutch navy vessel, HMNLS Rotterdam, which will deploy to the Persian Gulf later this year.

Curt Chesnutt, SVP Scan Eagle Programs, added that the aircraft would also begin trials aboard UK and Australian ships later

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Darren Lake

Author

Darren Lake

Darren has more than two decades of experience in aerospace and defence journalism. After completing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUVSI 2012

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us