AUVSI 2012: Oshkosh highlights Marine Corps LOE
Oshkosh used AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems North America to highlight the success of last week’s US Marine Corps’ Cargo UGV Limited Objective Experiment (LOE) of its TerraMax-equipped MTVR platforms.
According to John Beck, chief engineer for unmanned systems at Oshkosh, the Cargo UGV project is sponsored by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL), working with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, in an effort to explore the potential of placing autonomous capabilities on the Marine Corps’ ‘workhorse’ MTVR.
‘Then they want to put a convoy together, integrated with both manned and unmanned vehicles, so that they can understand things like vehicle ratios
