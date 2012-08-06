AUVSI 2012: CTI reveals training enhancements for MQ crews

Speaking at AUVSI's Unmanned Systems North America David Kaiser, chief learning officer at Crew Training International (CTI), revealed details of a three year study to improve crew training for UAS.

The study was sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory and focussed on the human factors associated with 'Class A Mishaps' involving UAVs. The company took data from the period 1995 to 2006 and identified 30 MQ (Predator and Reaper) incidents.

Kaiser said that there were for main factors involved in the mishaps: channelised attention; task misprioritisation; selecting an inappropriate course of action; and poor crew coordination. CTI then looked