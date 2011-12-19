Australia selects Kestrel MTI

The Australian Army has selected the Sentient Kestrel Land Moving Target Indicator (MTI) for the Shadow 200 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (TUAV) systems being acquired under the Defence Capability Plan Joint Project (JP) 129 Phase 2. Under the contract Sentient will provide the automated target detection solution to support the Shadow systems in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

To be operated by the 20 Surveillance and Target Acquisition (STA) Regiment, Kestrel Land MTI will assist Australian forces in analysing ISR imagery from the AAI Shadow 200. The software processes the imagery in real time, automatically detecting small, moving targets such as dismounts and vehicles within the TUAV sensors’ field of view.



Equipped with cutting-edge payload technology including advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors the Shadow TUAV will transmit real-time, full motion video (FMV) to the Ground Control Station (GCS) and remote video viewing devices. The Kestrel system analyses the video footage and provide a real-time cue to operators on moving objects within the field of view. This capability will enable the Army to effectively detect and respond to enemy targets, and thus protect Australian forces.



According to the company, the Army has purchased three Kestrel Land MTI licenses for 20 STA Regiment, which will be deployed with the Shadow in Afghanistan early next year. Sentient has been working closely with 20 STA Regiment and AAI over the past years and has successfully demonstrated Kestrel’s automated target detection capability with the Shadow.



Kestrel is currently supporting the Australian Army on board the ScanEagle which will remain in service in Afghanistan during the transition-in of the Shadow.