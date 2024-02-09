Australia pumps more money into the MQ-28A Ghost Bat programme
Australia has earmarked an additional AU$399 million (US$260 million) to propel the development of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat programme.
Designed as a multirole system to escort crewed aircraft, the Ghost Bat began development in 2013 and took its first flight in February 2021. Australia will now move forward with the next stage of the programme, the DoD said, including the delivery of three Block 2 aircraft which have “an enhanced design and improved capabilities”.
The funding boost to the programme will contribute to the development of sensor and mission payloads, an integrated combat system and autonomous systems.
A DoD statement noted that
