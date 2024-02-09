To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia pumps more money into the MQ-28A Ghost Bat programme

9th February 2024 - 15:49 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The MQ-28A has been widely regarded as Boeing’s primary candidate for the US CCA competition as well. (Photo: Boeing)

The funding towards the MQ-28A Ghost Bat will facilitate the delivery of three Block 2 aircraft with enhanced design and improved capabilities.

Australia has earmarked an additional AU$399 million (US$260 million) to propel the development of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat programme. 

Designed as a multirole system to escort crewed aircraft, the Ghost Bat began development in 2013 and took its first flight in February 2021. Australia will now move forward with the next stage of the programme, the DoD said, including the delivery of three Block 2 aircraft which have “an enhanced design and improved capabilities”.

The funding boost to the programme will contribute to the development of sensor and mission payloads, an integrated combat system and autonomous systems.

A DoD statement noted that

