Australia to issue LOR for US Navy MQ-4C Triton UAV
The Australian Minister for Defence has announced that Australia is considering the US Navy’s MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as part of the replacement programme for the Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C fleet.
The Australian government outlined plans in the 2013 Defence White Paper to replace the AP-3C fleet with P-8A Poseidon aircraft complemented by unmanned aircraft capable of undertaking broad area maritime surveillance and fleet overwatch.
On 16 May, the Minister for Defence, Stephen Smith, and Minister for Defence Materiel, Dr Mike Kelly, announced that the Australian government would issue a Letter of Request (LOR) to the US to gain access to detailed cost, capability and availability information on the US Navy’s MQ-4C Triton UAV.
The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) said that the goal is to provide long-range, long-endurance maritime surveillance and response and an effective anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capability. The acquisition of high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft for maritime patrol and other surveillance is being developed under project AIR 7000 Phase 1B.
If the Australian government does go ahead with the acquisition of the Triton UAV it would be welcome news for Northrop Grumman, prime contractor for the US Navy’s MQ-4C fleet, after it was revealed earlier this week that Germany is planning to end its Eurohawk UAV programme due to problems relating to air space integration and airworthiness.
To help assess the suitability of the Triton for Australia’s requirements, the government will establish a Foreign Military Sales Technical Services Case with the US Navy to obtain detailed cost, capability and availability information to inform future government consideration of Project AIR 7000 Phase 1B.
The Australian DoD plans to continue to investigate options for a mixed manned and unmanned aircraft fleet to inform government consideration later in the decade.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Cummings Aerospace showcases Hellhound loitering munition designed for US Army’s LASSO programme (video)
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
-
SOF Week 2025: PDW unveils attritable FPV drone for SOF operations at scale
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
-
SOF Week 2025: Teledyne FLIR white paper provides guidance on reusable loitering munitions
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
-
SOF Week 2025: Kraken Technology group debuts K3 Scout USV in North America
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
-
Palladyne AI and Red Cat to demonstrate capabilities for autonomous drone swarms to the US military
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.
-
Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.