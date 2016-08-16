Aussie Herons migrate north

A single Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Heron MALE UAV demonstrated high levels of integration during the recent Exercise Pitch Black in northern Australia.

The aircraft from Amberley-based No. 5 Flight deployed to RAAF Base Tindal for the exercise, with Wg Cdr Matthew Bowers, the unit’s commanding officer, describing its participation as ‘an exciting opportunity’.

He told Shephard that the Heron’s primary mission at Pitch Black was to act as an ‘eye in the sky for planners, decision-makers and troops on the ground’ by providing situational awareness and ISR functions over the battlefield.

A typical mission saw the Heron up