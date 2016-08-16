Aussie Herons migrate north
A single Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Heron MALE UAV demonstrated high levels of integration during the recent Exercise Pitch Black in northern Australia.
The aircraft from Amberley-based No. 5 Flight deployed to RAAF Base Tindal for the exercise, with Wg Cdr Matthew Bowers, the unit’s commanding officer, describing its participation as ‘an exciting opportunity’.
He told Shephard that the Heron’s primary mission at Pitch Black was to act as an ‘eye in the sky for planners, decision-makers and troops on the ground’ by providing situational awareness and ISR functions over the battlefield.
A typical mission saw the Heron up
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
BMT showcases UAV payload delivery device
With Sparrow, BMT aims to solve the challenge of getting supplies from UAS to forces on the ground.
-
UK Royal Navy buys autonomous uncrewed submarine
The UK Royal Navy envisages large uncrewed submarines will one day operate alongside their crewed counterparts.
-
Seebyte extends US Navy autonomous systems support
Under the award, Seebye will support the USN’s MK18 UUV family of systems programme.
-
Autonomous mine countermeasure system makes for PESCO debut at REPMUS
PESCO said the project would take lessons learned from trials during REPMUS and look to build closer cooperation with industry for further testing of new technologies.
-
Northrop Grumman counter-UAS architecture impresses in live-fire trials
The US Army live-fire test evaluated the performance of the C-UAS system of systems before operational use.