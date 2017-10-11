To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2017: Leonardo leads the fight against UAS threat

11th October 2017 - 17:23 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in Washington DC

Under an urgent requirement for the US Army Leonardo DRS has been awarded a $42 million contract for a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS).

The C-UAS will comprise of two MRAP all-terrain vehicles, a Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret from Moog and a mast-mounted Surveillance and Battlefield Reconnaissance Equipment (SABRE) EO/IR sensor from DRS. Additional government equipment will also be included, such as a masted radar and EW system.

Speaking to Shephard, Ed House, business development manager at Leonardo DRS, said that ‘The solution will be delivered in summer 2018.’

Leonardo DRS is the lead systems integrator and work will

