AUSA 2017: Leonardo leads the fight against UAS threat

Under an urgent requirement for the US Army Leonardo DRS has been awarded a $42 million contract for a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS).

The C-UAS will comprise of two MRAP all-terrain vehicles, a Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret from Moog and a mast-mounted Surveillance and Battlefield Reconnaissance Equipment (SABRE) EO/IR sensor from DRS. Additional government equipment will also be included, such as a masted radar and EW system.

Speaking to Shephard, Ed House, business development manager at Leonardo DRS, said that ‘The solution will be delivered in summer 2018.’

