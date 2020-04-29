To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ascent Vision Technologies announces new CUAS release

29th April 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) has released its newest variant of the eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defence Integrated System (XMADIS) which provides on-the-move, next-generation and portable sUAS capabilities.

The XMADIS uses radar with a radio frequency detection sensor to allow the user to detect, classify and locate commercial sUAS using CUAS Suite software via a touchscreen interface.

Lee Dingman, president of AVT, said: ‘This latest X-MADIS version is the result of three years of development, testing and integration of new and improved features and components. Our Counter UAS is responsive to our customers demands and we constantly evaluate the future threat to keep our customers ahead of their enemies.’

Two gyro-stabilised optics can be integrated into the CUAS such as the CM262 4-configuration, 11.5kg payload and CM202U 5.5kg payload.

