Aero India 2013: Northrop Grumman ambitions stalled by missile control treaty

Northrop Grumman is unable to offer the Triton UAV for an Indian Navy requirement for a maritime ISR platform until government-level discussions dictate the future of the purchase.

The Global Hawk Triton UAV is anticipating the first flight testing next month in the US.

The UAV is being procured alongside the Boeing P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft for the US Navy, a platform that is also on contract to begin being delivered to the Indian Navy this year.

‘They want to follow the US model; P-8 and Triton,’ Greg Miller, business development for the Triton for the company, told Shephard at