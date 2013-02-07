To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Aero India 2013: Northrop Grumman ambitions stalled by missile control treaty

7th February 2013 - 13:48 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Bangalore

RSS

Northrop Grumman is unable to offer the Triton UAV for an Indian Navy requirement for a maritime ISR platform until government-level discussions dictate the future of the purchase.

The Global Hawk Triton UAV is anticipating the first flight testing next month in the US.

The UAV is being procured alongside the Boeing P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft for the US Navy, a platform that is also on contract to begin being delivered to the Indian Navy this year.

‘They want to follow the US model; P-8 and Triton,’ Greg Miller, business development for the Triton for the company, told Shephard at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us