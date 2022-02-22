ADASI launches Scorpio-B

Tracked or wheeled versions of the Scorpio-B are available. (Image: EDGE)

A new UAE-made optionally armed UGV made its debut at UMEX.

ADASI, a subsidiary of UAE-based defence conglomerate EDGE, has developed a new AI-assisted UGV called Scorpio-B.

Unveiling the UGV during the UMEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi on 21-23 February, EDGE stated that Scorpio-B can be equipped with a 5.56mm remote weapon station or twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt-zoom cameras and ISR sensors.

The maximum payload capacity of the vehicle is 200kg.

‘In addition to being valuable for ISR operations, SCORPIO-B can be fitted for tactical overwatch, counter-terrorism, CBRN detection, communication relay, and any other types of dangerous missions,’ EDGE claimed.

Scorpio-B is designed to cope with gradients of up to 30° and the UGV can reach a top speed of 40km/h.

The vehicle seen at UMEX was wheeled but a tracked version (pictured) is also available.

A C2 station (CCS) allows one or two operators to remotely operate the UGV and its payload systems up to a distance of 5km with line of sight.

‘This is further complemented by a mission planning and autopilot system from ADASI,’ EDGE added.