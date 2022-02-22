ADASI launches Scorpio-B

EDGE showcases Hunter-2 at UMEX
The smallest member of the Hunter UAV family went on display at the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE.
ADASI, a subsidiary of UAE-based defence conglomerate EDGE, has developed a new AI-assisted UGV called Scorpio-B.
Unveiling the UGV during the UMEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi on 21-23 February, EDGE stated that Scorpio-B can be equipped with a 5.56mm remote weapon station or twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt-zoom cameras and ISR sensors.
The maximum payload capacity of the vehicle is 200kg.
‘In addition to being valuable for ISR operations, SCORPIO-B can be fitted for tactical overwatch, counter-terrorism, CBRN detection, communication relay, and any other types of dangerous missions,’ EDGE claimed.
Scorpio-B is designed to cope with gradients of up to 30° and the UGV can reach a top speed of 40km/h.
The vehicle seen at UMEX was wheeled but a tracked version (pictured) is also available.
A C2 station (CCS) allows one or two operators to remotely operate the UGV and its payload systems up to a distance of 5km with line of sight.
‘This is further complemented by a mission planning and autopilot system from ADASI,’ EDGE added.
