ACTUV demonstrator continues testing

Leidos is set to begin operational testing of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV) technology demonstration vessel.

The company is developing the 132ft demonstrator – known as Sea Hunter - for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) programme.

The testing, which will take place off the coast of San Diego, California, follows the successful completion of performance trials over the summer.

Testing will include extensive autonomous operations in a variety of mission scenarios using the system’s Remote Supervisory Control Station, which allows remote control of the vessel and enables new mission tasking from a remote location, either afloat or ashore. Testing will continue through to fall 2017.

Mike Chagnon, president of the Leidos Advanced Solutions Group, said: ‘Sea Hunter is at the forefront of new autonomy technologies for the US military. The operational testing is designed to showcase the unprecedented capabilities that this type of unmanned vessel could offer our military forces.’