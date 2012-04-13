AAI wins $600 million MEUAS II award

AAI Unmanned Aircraft Systems has announced that it has been awarded the competitive Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS) II award from the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). The contract, announced 11 April 2012, covers a three year period and has a value of just under $600 million.

Under the contract, AAI will carry out support operations for the customer with the AAI Aerosonde Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS).



The Aerosonde SUAS is a high-performance system that incorporates a heavy-fuel engine for superior endurance. The Aerosonde aircraft's single electro-optic/infrared payload delivers day-and-night, persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, while its large payload size, weight and power can accommodate another payload of choice for multi-mission flexibility. It utilises AAI's one-piece Launch and Recovery Trailer and the Expeditionary Ground Control Station for expeditionary land- and sea-based operations.



Fellow Textron Systems operating unit AAI Logistics & Technical Services will provide worldwide operations and maintenance support for the MEUAS II programme. The company's experienced UAS operators and field service representatives have been deployed successfully around the globe in support of customer requirements.