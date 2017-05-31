UDT Europe 2017: 2G Robotics’ solutions for Norway AUVs

2G Robotics has announced that it will supply autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV)-based laser scanning, stills imaging and illumination solutions for four Hugin AUVs to be delivered to the Royal Norwegian Navy.

The AUVs are being delivered to the Norwegian navy by Kongsberg Maritime under an agreement with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency signed in March.

2G Robotics will supply its ULS-500 PRO underwater laser scanner, SeaShot imager stills camera and SeaShot LED panel - the illumination package designed for AUV integration.

Integrated into the AUVs, the equipment will provide real-time data to assist with the detection, classification and assessment of mines.

