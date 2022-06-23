UK and Japan to strengthen ties with naval training
RN River-class patrol ship HMS Mersey and survey vessel HMS Enterprise linked up with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) training ship JS Kashima and the Hatakaze-class destroyer Shimakaze off Dorset on 21 June.
The latter two ships have been on Overseas Training Cruise 2022 since May, sailing halfway around the world, training with friendly and allied navies on the way.
The Japanese vessels have already worked with HMS Prince of Wales, as she led NATO exercises off the Spanish coast. After yesterday’s exercise, where the navies focused on communication and orchestration of coordinated movements of the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
USAF aims to integrate joint ops principles into military education
Air University representatives travelled to Hurlburt Field to begin initial discussions on joint all-domain operations principles implementation at all levels of USAF Professional Military Education.
-
Vrgineers draws on pilot experience to develop mixed reality headset
The new Vrgineers VR/MR pilot training headset has a proprietary eye-tracking system for behavioural analysis and was designed for enhanced pilot training.
-
Last Red Hawk test aircraft handed over as Saab shifts manufacturing to US
The last T-7A Red Hawk development jet received its aft section from Sweden and was joined with the forward fuselage. All future subassembly production work will now take place at Saab’s new facility in Indiana.
-
Danish T-17 to receive digital instruments upgrade
The prototype T-17 was equipped with modern digital equipment with the purpose to future-proof the Danish Air Force’s current fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Cubic could fill British Army artillery training gap with Blue Shell
The L-118 light gun simulator allows for a full representation of the real system. In conjunction with new Blue Shell training rounds, it could enhance combined arms training for the British Army.
-
HTX to upgrade USAF B-52 maintenance training
A new immersive learning environment called EMPACT will address the lack of available B-52s and supporting equipment and can help speed up the training of maintenance crews.