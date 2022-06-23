UK and Japan to strengthen ties with naval training

RN River-class patrol ship HMS Mersey and survey vessel HMS Enterprise linked up with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) training ship JS Kashima and the Hatakaze-class destroyer Shimakaze off Dorset on 21 June.

The latter two ships have been on Overseas Training Cruise 2022 since May, sailing halfway around the world, training with friendly and allied navies on the way.

The Japanese vessels have already worked with HMS Prince of Wales, as she led NATO exercises off the Spanish coast. After yesterday’s exercise, where the navies focused on communication and orchestration of coordinated movements of the