Russia carries out artillery exercises in Tajikistan

More than 500 personnel from Russian Army artillery units stationed at the 201st Military Base destroyed more than 100 camouflaged targets during an exercise in the Sambuli mountainous training range in Tajikistan, TASS reported on 5 March.

The troops used Sobolyatnik portable reconnaissance radar stations to locate targets within 20km. Radar operators had the opportunity to practice tracking ten targets simultaneously including low-flying UAVs.

After identifying their targets, the artillery units used Gvozdika (pictured) and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers to intercept them.

The 201st Military Base is Russia’s largest overseas installation, hosting T-72 APCs, BTR-82A APCs and Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

The base is set to remain operational until 2042 following an agreement between the Russian and Tajik governments signed in October 2012.

