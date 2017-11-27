I/ITSEC 2017: Rheinmetall enters command staff training market

Rheinmetall is presenting Osiris, its command and staff training system for the first time at I/ITSEC 2017.

Better known for its live training solutions, such as its Legatus system, Rheinmetall is showcasing its newly developed commander and staff training software.

The scalable system enables commanders and staff officers of military formations and units to conduct exercises at the tactical, operational and strategic level.

The system depicts an unfolding situation at platoon, company, battalion and brigade level as well as higher echelons in a realistic operating environment.

Rheinmetall faces stiff competition in this sector from well-established providers of constructive training who