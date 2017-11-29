I/ITSEC 2017: Dreams of open architecture continue for USAF

I/ITSEC casts light on simulation and training trends
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
The US Air Force continues to strive towards commonality within its training systems and to this end will release an RfP for its Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) in April 2018.
A Performance Work Statement (PWS) was issued on 8 November and eleven pathfinder contract mods for initial remote scanning and architectural concepts have been issued.
‘We are in a much better place than last year,’ said Lynda Rutledge, PEO and Director for the Agile Combat Support Directorate, ‘now we have the finding lined up and have the main requirements.’
A final contract award is expected in FY19
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One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
In early November, Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 MAN TGX series trucks to the German Armed Forces n Oldenburg for driver training. The contract is …
Meggitt Training Systems has launched its new immersive, multi-screen FATS 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The system is designed to provide an immersive training environment …
Training and simulation specialists Rockwell Collins used this year's I/ITSEC to showcase how it is moving forward with joint force solutions in the live, virtual …
The US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is looking to leverage virtual reality technology as it develops new flight simulation trainers. The Naval Aviation Training …
The US Army Research Laboratory is pioneering studies into test dummies that accurately represent what happens to the human body when involved in a vehicle …