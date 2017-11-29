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I/ITSEC 2017: Dreams of open architecture continue for USAF

29th November 2017 - 16:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in Orlando

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The US Air Force continues to strive towards commonality within its training systems and to this end will release an RfP for its Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) in April 2018.

A Performance Work Statement (PWS) was issued on 8 November and eleven pathfinder contract mods for initial remote scanning and architectural concepts have been issued.

‘We are in a much better place than last year,’ said Lynda Rutledge, PEO and Director for the Agile Combat Support Directorate, ‘now we have the finding lined up and have the main requirements.’

A final contract award is expected in FY19

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Beth Maundrill

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Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

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