I/ITSEC 2017: C-130J simulators bound for US Forces

I/ITSEC casts light on simulation and training trends
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
CAE has been awarded subcontracts from Lockheed Martin to support the design, development and manufacture of six C-130J weapon system trainers (WST) for the US Air Force and Air National Guard.
The subcontracts awarded to CAE in the second quarter of FY18 will see the six C-130J WSTs delivered to various US air bases throughout 2020 and 2021.
The full-motion, full-mission simulators recreate the sounds, motion, virtual scenes, instruments and other systems to create a high-fidelity, realistic flight training environment for the C-130J Super Hercules.
‘The high-fidelity capabilities of these C-130J weapon systems trainers allow the Air Force to
In early November, Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 MAN TGX series trucks to the German Armed Forces n Oldenburg for driver training. The contract is …
Meggitt Training Systems has launched its new immersive, multi-screen FATS 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The system is designed to provide an immersive training environment …
Training and simulation specialists Rockwell Collins used this year's I/ITSEC to showcase how it is moving forward with joint force solutions in the live, virtual …
The US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is looking to leverage virtual reality technology as it develops new flight simulation trainers. The Naval Aviation Training …
The US Army Research Laboratory is pioneering studies into test dummies that accurately represent what happens to the human body when involved in a vehicle …