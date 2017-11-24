I/ITSEC 2017: C-130J simulators bound for US Forces

CAE has been awarded subcontracts from Lockheed Martin to support the design, development and manufacture of six C-130J weapon system trainers (WST) for the US Air Force and Air National Guard.

The subcontracts awarded to CAE in the second quarter of FY18 will see the six C-130J WSTs delivered to various US air bases throughout 2020 and 2021.

The full-motion, full-mission simulators recreate the sounds, motion, virtual scenes, instruments and other systems to create a high-fidelity, realistic flight training environment for the C-130J Super Hercules.

‘The high-fidelity capabilities of these C-130J weapon systems trainers allow the Air Force to