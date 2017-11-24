I/ITSEC 2017: British Army explores augmented reality

As augmented reality (AR) technology gathers traction the British Army hosted a demonstration last month to show its capabilities in training forward observation officers.

The demonstration was conducted at the British Army’s Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in southern England, home of the Royal School of Artillery.

The demonstration connected Ravenswood’s Mobile Ground Truth System (MGTS) with Lockheed Martin’s Joint Fire Training Simulator to combine virtual entities with live entities in a 3D common operational picture.

The AR technology, originally developed by SRI International, provides forward observers with the ability to see virtual opposing forces through virtual reality goggles and