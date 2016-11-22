To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

I/ITSEC 2016: Rockwell Collins to launch Coalescence

22nd November 2016 - 16:19 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

RSS

Over recent years, much has been made of mixed reality, blended learning and augmented reality but little practical progress has been made in showing such capabilities. This year’s I/ITSEC will see Rockwell Collins put some meat on the bones of these aspirations when it launches its new Coalescence mixed reality training system.

‘Today’s customers are looking for comprehensive and integrated training solutions from a single provider, and a solution that offers high cost savings as compared to solely live training,’ said Nick Gibbs, VP and general manager of Simulation & Training Solutions. ‘Coalescence is our latest augmented vision environment solution

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us