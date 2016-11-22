I/ITSEC 2016: Rockwell Collins to launch Coalescence

Over recent years, much has been made of mixed reality, blended learning and augmented reality but little practical progress has been made in showing such capabilities. This year’s I/ITSEC will see Rockwell Collins put some meat on the bones of these aspirations when it launches its new Coalescence mixed reality training system.

‘Today’s customers are looking for comprehensive and integrated training solutions from a single provider, and a solution that offers high cost savings as compared to solely live training,’ said Nick Gibbs, VP and general manager of Simulation & Training Solutions. ‘Coalescence is our latest augmented vision environment solution