I/ITSEC 2016: Medallion image generator shines bright

CAE is launching its next generation image generator (IG), the Medallion-6000XR, at the annual simulation and training event, I/ITSEC, in Orlando.

The company’s first simulator to be delivered with the updated image generator will be a CAE 3000 Series helicopter simulator which is currently being developed for the Canadian Coast Guard. This simulator will feature a roll-on/roll-off design and include cockpits for both the Bell 412 and Bell 429 helicopters.

The Medallion-6000XR has been developed with the support for the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) common database standard and builds on the features of the current Medallion-6000 family of image