To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2016: Fundamental changes ahead for defence in Europe (video)

I/ITSEC 2016: Fundamental changes ahead for defence in Europe (video)

1st December 2016 - 18:16 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in Orlando

RSS

Shephard spoke with Simon Williams, chairman defence and security at Clarion Events, about some of the differences between the US and European market ahead of the European simulation and training event ITEC. 

Following the 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union Williams believes there will be fundamental changes to come for defence and security in Europe. 

For more from I/ITSEC 2016, see our dedicated news page. 

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us