I/ITSEC 2016: Demand for UAV operations challenges training (video)

CAE debuted its new Block 30 MQ-9 Reaper simulator/demonstrator at I/ITSEC in Orlando. The demonstrator also took part in the Operation Blended Warrior LVC event.

Shephard spoke with Rob Kiebler, director of international business developmnet at CAE about the system and how UAV pilots are able to train using it.

Before joining CAE Kiebler was commander of the 49th Wing at Holloman AFB where he had responsibility for MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper training for the US Air Force. He was able to higlight some of the challenges faced by militaries around the world when it comes to training