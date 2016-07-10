Farnborough 2016: CAE and Draken International ink collaborative deal

CAE and Draken International have used the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that is designed to pursue global requirements for aggressor air training services.

The two companies are already jointly bidding on the Canadian Government’s Contracted Airborne Training Services (CATS) requirement where they hope to unseat the current incumbent, Discovery Air Defence Services.

Although the Canadian Government intended to award the CATS contract in 2016, Discovery's contract has now been extended until December 2017 under an interim award known as ICATS.

CATS aside, this new MoU