Dubai Airshow 2017: Wescam showcases bespoke COTS training solution

Dubai Airshow 2017: THAAD poised for further global interest
Weeks prior to the Dubai Airshow, the US congress approved a $15 billion prospective sale of THAAD ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems and support services …
L3 Wescam is presenting its new mission rehearsal and simulation training solutions portfolio at the Dubai Airshow this year.
It is a fully networked training solution which includes air, ground, maritime and command stations.
A company spokesperson said that the product 'is custom-off-the-shelf but the solution is customised’.
The spokesperson explained further that it was a bespoke solution that was tailored to the customers’ needs in saving money in the processes of training military teams through a ground training environment.
The spokesperson added that it provides operators with the ‘muscle memory to prepare for the aircraft’ or another platform.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Weeks prior to the Dubai Airshow, the US congress approved a $15 billion prospective sale of THAAD ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems and support services …
With dozens of regional and international customers already operating platforms such as the MiG-29, Russian Aircraft Corporation is hopeful that the newly developed MiG-35 will …
Lockheed Martin is positioning its C-130J-SOF export variant as the go-to aircraft for special operation forces helicopter and fixed-wing refuelling needs. Pushing hard on the …
As the Gulf region lurches from one security crisis to another, the need for missile defence is increasing as insurgent groups and states develop long-range …
Lockheed Martin's Fury UAS now boasts an endurance of 15 continuous flight hours owing to a newly integrated 1803 engine. Announcing the UAV engine upgrades …
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced at the Dubai Air Show that it is keen to acquire the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. This is the …