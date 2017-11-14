To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dubai Airshow 2017: Wescam showcases bespoke COTS training solution

14th November 2017 - 04:30 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Dubai

L3 Wescam is presenting its new mission rehearsal and simulation training solutions portfolio at the Dubai Airshow this year.

It is a fully networked training solution which includes air, ground, maritime and command stations.

A company spokesperson said that the product 'is custom-off-the-shelf but the solution is customised’.

The spokesperson explained further that it was a bespoke solution that was tailored to the customers’ needs in saving money in the processes of training military teams through a ground training environment. 

The spokesperson added that it provides operators with the ‘muscle memory to prepare for the aircraft’ or another platform.

