Dubai Airshow 2017: Wescam showcases bespoke COTS training solution

L3 Wescam is presenting its new mission rehearsal and simulation training solutions portfolio at the Dubai Airshow this year.

It is a fully networked training solution which includes air, ground, maritime and command stations.

A company spokesperson said that the product 'is custom-off-the-shelf but the solution is customised’.

The spokesperson explained further that it was a bespoke solution that was tailored to the customers’ needs in saving money in the processes of training military teams through a ground training environment.

The spokesperson added that it provides operators with the ‘muscle memory to prepare for the aircraft’ or another platform.

